Levi W. Watts
Levi W. Watts

Age 65 yrs. May 1, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 12 Noon until 2PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park "Chapel of Chimes" 13235 W. Capitol Dr. A graveside service with honors will be held at 3PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park. The family is served by:






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Visitation
12:00 - 2:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park "Chapel of Chimes"
MAY
7
Graveside service
3:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park "Chapel of Chimes"
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Chapel
6630 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 462-6020
