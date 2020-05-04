Or Copy this URL to Share

Levi W. Watts



Age 65 yrs. May 1, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 12 Noon until 2PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park "Chapel of Chimes" 13235 W. Capitol Dr. A graveside service with honors will be held at 3PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park. The family is served by:













