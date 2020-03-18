|
Lewis E. Ciesielski
Born; Antigo Wisconsin, June 30 1921.
Died of natural causes; Seattle Washington, August 3 2019.
Loving husband to Grace (Johanns) for over 70 years. They were married at St Peters Catholic church in New Haven IA. on June 11th 1949.
Resident of the Milwaukee area community for most of his life.
Lewis enlisted into the US Army Air Corps years before the Pearl Harbor attacks and continued as a reservist in the Wisconsin Air National Guard, he was a soldier.
He was a self-described photography hobbyist.
As a general aviation pilot, he had a passion for all things in Aviation.
Lewis enjoyed airshows, pancake breakfasts and folksy music.
He was a loving father, survived by 4 sons, Greg, Steve, Wayne and Tom. And their respective partners and several grandchildren.
Services to be held at St Peters Catholic Church, New Haven IA, June 11th 2020. 11am. A reception should follow at the VFW Post in Osage IA.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020