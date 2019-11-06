|
|
Lewis E. Wilson
Brookfield, Wis - November 3, 2019, age 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Ruth (Nee Bachman). Loving father of Barbara (Dennis) Welk, Jeffrey Wilson and Judy (Bruce) Lundwall. Dear grandfather of Hannah Lundwall. Brother-in-law of Grace Peterson and Richard Bachman. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Tuesday, November 12, at Falls Baptist Church N69 W12703 Appleton Ave, Menomonee Falls, from 4:00 PM until the time of funeral service at 6:00 PM. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019