Services
Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home
226 South Main Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-4700
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home
226 South Main Street
Hartford, WI 53027
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis Ray Smith


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lewis Ray Smith Notice
Lewis Ray Smith

Of Hartford, passed away October 2, 2019, at Clement J. Zablocki Veteran's Medical Center in Milwaukee, at the age of 66. He was born October 4, 1952 to John and Shirley (Lang) Smith. Lewis will be remembered as a loving husband, and a great father and a wonderful loving grandfather. His joy came from spending time with his family and precious time with his granddaughter. He enjoyed the company of his many friends. He always had a great time cheering on the Green Bay Packers with an ice-cold beer. Like many friends in Milwaukee, he enjoyed playing Sheepshead.

He is survived by his wife Debra (nee Howard), his loving daughters, Sheri (Jon) Nelson, Kimberly (Jeremy) Mason, his precious granddaughter Kari Mason and his sister Rosie (Jim) Hofferman. Also surviving are other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Ashley Diane, his brother Danny Smith and other family and friends.

Family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, October 14, from 6-8 p.m. at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, 226 S. Main St. Hartford, followed by evening prayers with a time of remembrance by relatives and friends.

Interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove Wisconsin.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lewis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline