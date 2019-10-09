|
|
Lewis Ray Smith
Of Hartford, passed away October 2, 2019, at Clement J. Zablocki Veteran's Medical Center in Milwaukee, at the age of 66. He was born October 4, 1952 to John and Shirley (Lang) Smith. Lewis will be remembered as a loving husband, and a great father and a wonderful loving grandfather. His joy came from spending time with his family and precious time with his granddaughter. He enjoyed the company of his many friends. He always had a great time cheering on the Green Bay Packers with an ice-cold beer. Like many friends in Milwaukee, he enjoyed playing Sheepshead.
He is survived by his wife Debra (nee Howard), his loving daughters, Sheri (Jon) Nelson, Kimberly (Jeremy) Mason, his precious granddaughter Kari Mason and his sister Rosie (Jim) Hofferman. Also surviving are other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Ashley Diane, his brother Danny Smith and other family and friends.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, October 14, from 6-8 p.m. at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, 226 S. Main St. Hartford, followed by evening prayers with a time of remembrance by relatives and friends.
Interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019