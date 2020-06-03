Lewis Van Frye
Lewis Van Frye

Passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020 at the age of 86. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion of 29 years. Lew was a loving father to Margo (Brian) and Mary Beth and is further survived by his grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Lew was a well-loved art teacher with Milwaukee Public Schools where he retired after 29 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing and playing cards with his long-time buddies. Lew was a member of Latin/Ballroom Dance Club and enjoyed spending many Sunday nights dancing with friends.

Per his wishes, a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
