Lewis Van FryePassed away peacefully on June 2, 2020 at the age of 86. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion of 29 years. Lew was a loving father to Margo (Brian) and Mary Beth and is further survived by his grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.Lew was a well-loved art teacher with Milwaukee Public Schools where he retired after 29 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing and playing cards with his long-time buddies. Lew was a member of Latin/Ballroom Dance Club and enjoyed spending many Sunday nights dancing with friends.Per his wishes, a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association are appreciated.