Libby Singer
Libby Singer

(Nee Rochman) Passed away May 10, 2020 at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Lenny Katz and Herb Singer. Cherished mother of Stephen (Betty) Katz, Laury (Cindy) Katz, David (Laura) Katz, and mother-in-law of Sandy Katz. Loving grandmother of Liana (Erik) Billings, Sacha (Kevin) Krasney, Jennifer (Jason) Rosenberg, Joe Katz, Edward and Victoria Katz and great-grandmother of Amelie, Adele and Noah Billings, Tybee and Olive Krasney, and Izze and Cleo Rosenberg. Further survived by dear brother Milton (Chris) Rochman. Preceded in death by dear sisters Ruth (Nate) Tolen and Sylvia (Lenny) Klein. Libby also loved and was loved by many close cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A social butterfly and stubborn optimist, she loved playing bridge, mahjong, cards, golf and having much "togetherness" with everyone she knew. She will be missed by all.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
