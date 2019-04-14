|
|
Amann, Libo N Libo N Amann, 96, passed away peacefully April 10th. He is survived by son Rene and long time companion Patricia Boyd. Preceded in death by wife Katharina and parents Nicodamus and Katherine. Born in Karlsrue, Ukraine, Mr. Amann immigrated to the U..S. in 1951, retiring from Continental Can Co. after a long successful career as a lithographer. Mr. Amann was a world traveler and an avid bowler and golfer. He held many awards for his achievements including 4 holes in one. Funeral services will be conducted Tue April 16 from Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W North Avenue. Visitation will be 10 - 11 a.m. with services at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019