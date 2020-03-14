Services
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St Luke Lutheran Church
4860 Arthur Rd
Slinger, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St Luke Lutheran Church
4860 Arthur Rd
Slinger, WI
View Map
1925 - 2020
Lila Klubal;

West Bend - Lila M. Kluball (nee Goetzka) passed away on Friday March 13, 2020 at the age of 94 years. She was born on November 12, 1925 in Millston, WI to Frank and Mary (nee Ogle) Goetzka. Lila is survived by her three daughters, Susan (James), Linda (Ray) and Mary (Mark). Proud grandma of Katie (Chris), Jeff (Catherine), Ryan (Jenna), Stephanie (Ben), Mike (Kimberly), Matt, Peter (Teresa) and 8 great-grandchildren, further survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral Services for Lila will be held at 11:00am Wednesday March 18th at St Luke Lutheran Church (4860 Arthur Rd Slinger, WI 53086) with Pastor Joy Mortensen-Wiebe presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 10:00am until 10:45am. Entombment will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
