Lilah A. Holman


1928 - 2020
Lilah was born on December 1, 1928 in Tomahawk, WI and passed away on March 25, 2020. Beloved mother of Thomas. Fond sister of Claire (the late James) Freuen. Preceded in death by her husband Vernon; parents Francis and Clara, and her 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Lilah had been a homemaker for many years. She enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles and people watching from her chair. She was a member of the Friends of Cudahy Library and the secretary of St. Paul's Ladies Aid. Private services will be held.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2020
