Lilah A. Losey(nee Stauss) Passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the age of 95. Lilah was preceded in death by her loving husband of 73 years, Orville L. Losey. Survived by her children Cheryl (Wesley) Peters, the late Christine Keough, son-in-law Kevin (Mary) Keough, Claudia (Joel) Lindsay, and Kenneth (Jennifer) Losey; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters Doris and Ida. Also preceded in death by her parents, daughter and 4 sisters.Private inurnment will be held at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Blessed Hope United Methodist Church, 3177 S. 107th St., West Allis, 53227.