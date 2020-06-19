Or Copy this URL to Share

Liller M. Griffin "nee Corbin"



Milwaukee - Passed away on June 9, 2020 at the age of 88. Survived by her husband, 5 children, 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, June 26, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Chapel of the Chimes,Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Drive. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store