Liller M. "Corbin" Griffin
Liller M. Griffin "nee Corbin"

Milwaukee - Passed away on June 9, 2020 at the age of 88. Survived by her husband, 5 children, 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, June 26, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Chapel of the Chimes,Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Drive. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Chapel of the Chimes,Wisconsin Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Leon L. Williamson Funeral Home
2157 North 12th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53205
(414) 374-1812
