Lillian A. Kulesha
Lillian A. Kulesha

Greendale - (nee Ruzicka) Passed to Eternal Life Tuesday, September 22, 2020, age 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Dear mother of Kenneth (Darcy) Kulesha, Kathleen (Suheil) Abdo and Donna (Alan Pearce) Kulesha. Loving grandmother of Kevin Kulesha, and Jacqueline, Jennifer and James Abdo. Sister of Martha Urban and Lydia (Lee) Wikkerink. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church (524 W. Mitchell St.) 1:30PM until time of Requiem Mass at 2:30PM. Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Heart Association appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sep. 27, 2020.
September 25, 2020
What a wonderful, special lady. We didn't know her well, but we enjoyed the few times we were around her. Our prayers and condolences to Ken & Darcy and family.
Tom & Diane Herman
Acquaintance
