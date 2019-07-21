Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
St. Mary Catholic Faith Community
9520 W. Forest Home Ave.
Hales Corners, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Faith Community
9520 W. Forest Home Ave.
Hales Corners, WI
View Map
Lillian Eva Goetz


1927 - 2019
Lillian Eva Goetz Notice
Goetz, Lillian Eva (Nee Koss) Age 92, went to eternal rest on July 16, 2019. She was born January 25, 1927 in Milwaukee, WI to parents Valentine and Anna Koss. She was predeceased by loving husband of 64 years, Norbert J. Goetz. Lillian is survived by her four children: Joseph (Marion) Goetz of Mound, MN and their two daughters Tracy (Adam) Hall (daughter Zoe) and Jenny (Brad) Furnish (children Toss and Juliana); John (Kathryn) Goetz of Saukville, WI and their four children Tim (Sara) Goetz (daughters Sophie, Josie, and Izzy), Rick Goetz, Anne (Rich) Gehan (sons Solomon and Isaiah), and Michael Goetz; Diane (Rob) Hentz of Fort Wayne, IN and their four children Drew, Emily, Rachel, and Jackie; and Mary Luck and son Ian. Lillian was one of the first hundred employees to be hired at the original Kohl's department store and worked for 39 years in Kohl's jewelry departments. Lillian would want everyone to remember that the most important things to share in life are time and love. Visitation at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners on Wednesday, July 24th from 1 PM to 2:45 PM. Funeral Mass 3 PM

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019
