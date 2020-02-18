Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
OUR SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH
5901 Westway
Greendale, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Lillian H. Farley

Lillian H. Farley Notice
Lillian H. Farley

(nee Brunsch) Passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Loving mother of Michael (Kelly), David (Sue) and Pamela. Dear grandmother of David B. Step grandmother of Kindra, Jeremy and Alex. Step great grandmother of Noah, Mason, Adalae and Wesley. Sister in law of LaJune (the late Walter) Brunsch. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her siblings Elsie, Sally, Aimee and Walter.

Lillian was born in Milwaukee, WI to William and Helen Brunsch. She was the youngest of five children. She attended grade school at St. Lucas and graduated from Bay View High School in 1940. She worked at Royal Crown Hosiery for 9 years and at age 23 she married Kenneth Farley on Nov. 30, 1946. At age 55 Lillian worked at Stein's Garden Center for 8 years and retired at 62. She was an original member at Out Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, at OUR SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5901 Westway, Greendale from 12-2PM with a Funeral Service at 2pm. Private family entombment Arlington Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to "The Word Today" at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020
