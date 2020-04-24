|
|
Lillian J. Repa
(nee Jurci) passed away surrounded by loved ones on April 21, 2020 at the age of 91 years. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Henry. Loving mother of the late Judy (Michael) Safranski, Guy (Susan), Timothy (Joyce), Jill, Michael, and Jennifer (Bill) Wesley. Incredibly proud grandmother of Emily, Dina, Doolan, the late Natalie, Mallory, and Audrey. Great-grandmother of Luke and Lauren. Further survived by her brother, Robert; other relatives and friends.
Private services were held.
Our Mom, Lillian had a truly unique style and personality. She married her high school sweetheart, Hank and enjoyed 50 wonderful years with him.
While doing a superior job of raising six kids, she and Henry ventured into the tavern business. With Dad's keen business sense and Mom's people-pleasing personality, they enjoyed amazing success at Repa's On Oakwood.
Lill was a bundle of energy, but never too busy to give full attention to her children. She always made you feel better. An awesome cook, her stuffed peppers were a family favorite. As radiant and glowing as she was, she never wanted the spotlight on her.
She displayed unparalleled generosity. She quietly tipped at restaurants like a movie star would. Lillian's favorite activity was having everyone over as often as possible and simply looking out over the crowd, satisfied. Her focus was her family.
She never complained about anything. Never. Anyone who ever met her knows that.
Anybody: "How ya doing Lill?" Lillian: "Super-Duper." Every single time.
There aren't enough words to express how deeply she will be missed.
Our family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Aurora At Home Hospice Services, especially Aide Alinas Matuszewski and Nurse Carol Gumm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020