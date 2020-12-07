Lillian L. Chelminiak(nee Kaczmarski) Born to Eternal Life December 3, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Romuald "PeeWee". Loving mother of the late Sandy (the late Bob) Miller, Sue (Dave) Aderhold and Jim (Gayla). She is further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Lillian and her husband PeeWee were the former owners of "PeeWee's Tap".Visitation Wednesday, December 9 at the Rozga-Walloch Chapel (4309 S. 20th St, Milwaukee, WI 53221) from 11:00 AM - 12:00 Noon followed by Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.