Lillian L. Chelminiak
Lillian L. Chelminiak

(nee Kaczmarski) Born to Eternal Life December 3, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Romuald "PeeWee". Loving mother of the late Sandy (the late Bob) Miller, Sue (Dave) Aderhold and Jim (Gayla). She is further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Lillian and her husband PeeWee were the former owners of "PeeWee's Tap".

Visitation Wednesday, December 9 at the Rozga-Walloch Chapel (4309 S. 20th St, Milwaukee, WI 53221) from 11:00 AM - 12:00 Noon followed by Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
DEC
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
