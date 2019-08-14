Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:30 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
View Map
Entombment
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Lillian M. Gorenc

Lillian M. Gorenc Notice
Gorenc, Lillian M. (Nee Krolnik) Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, August 11, 2019. Age 78 years. Beloved wife of Frank. Loving mother of Kim (Mike) Sebastian, Lilly (Andrew) Halstead, Mark Gorenc and Maxx (Bobby Hinners) Gorenc. Cherished nanny of Cole, Tanner, and Reese Sebastian, Jake and Sydney Halstead, and Eli Gorenc. Dear sister of Vicki (Bill) Allen and Micky (Carol) Krolnik. Preceded in death by brothers, sisters and their spouses: Rudy, Angie (Peppy) Bachun, Wilma (Steve) Zbinovic, Willie, John (Beverly), Max (Marie) and Erv Krolnik. Sister-in-law of Mary and Diane Krolnik, Mici (the late Ed) Bregant, Iggy (Carrie) Gorenc, Aggie (the late Don) Lobacz, Tom (Althea) Gorenc and Joni (Mel) Hynek. Dear friend of the Biffel and Lueck families. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Retired baker extraordinaire, potica expert and blue jean lover. Visitation Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Funeral Home 3PM until Funeral Service at 5:30PM. Entombment Friday, August 16, 2019, Mt. Olivet Cemetery at 10AM. Please meet at the cemetery office (Morgan & 38th St.). In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lutheran Home Memory Care appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
