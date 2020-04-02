Services
Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Service - Woodruff
1025 Margaret Street
Woodruff, WI 54568
(715) 439-4100
More Obituaries for Lillian Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian M. Myers


1942 - 2020
Lillian M. Myers Notice
Lillian M. Myers

St. Germain - Lillian M. Myers (Roback), age 78, passed into glory, from her home in St. Germain, WI, (formally of Germantown, WI), with her loving daughters by her side on Friday March 27, 2020.

Lilly touched many lives by living out and sharing her love for Christ and His saving grace for all who seek, believe, repent, and trust in Him. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert A. Myers. She is survived by her daughter's Kim Struska(William) and Lisa Glad, Grandchildren; Angie, Austin(Rhiannon), Joshua(Kelsey), Mikayla(Wyatt) and Chloe Holmes, Great Grandchildren; Logan Morris and Madelyn Glad. Brother Paul(Katherine, Paul Matthew) Roback and Sister Antoinette Kahl, along with many other friends and relatives.

Memorial donations by check can be made out to: Eagle River Baptist Church and mailed to 5257 WI-70 Eagle River, WI 54521 or SMH Foundation - Hospice and Mailed to 111 East Davenport St. Suite 101 Rhinelander, WI 54501.

Online condolences may be shared at www.nimsgernfuneral.com

NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES OF WOODRUFF, WI IS SERVING THE FAMILY.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
