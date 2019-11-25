|
Lillian M. Sokol
Greenfield - (nee Stusek). Born to Eternal Life on Monday, November 25, 2019, at the age of 95 years. Preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Gordon. Loving mother of Richard (Kathy), Jeff (Melinda) and Steven. Proud grandmother of Matthew (Kristi), Christina and Morgan. Great-grandmother of Jackson and Landon. Sister of Joan (Dan) Grontkowski. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3 at MOUNT OLIVET CEMETERY CHAPEL, 3801 W. Morgan Avenue Milwaukee from 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM. Funeral Service Celebrated at 11:00 AM. Private entombment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Lillian's family would like to express special appreciation to her team of wonderful caregivers at Clement Manor.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019