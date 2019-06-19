Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Matusak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Matusak

Notice Condolences Flowers

Lillian Matusak Notice
Matusak, Lillian (Nee Rodriguez) Born to Eternal Life June 14, 2019, age 84. Preceded in death by her husband John. Loving mother of Jacque (Mike) Ropel, Jan (Steve) Zwicke and Julie (Marce) Rivera. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Committal service Fri. June 21, 2019 at 11am at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel, 7301 W. Nash St. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society or any animal shelter preferred.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline