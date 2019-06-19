|
Matusak, Lillian (Nee Rodriguez) Born to Eternal Life June 14, 2019, age 84. Preceded in death by her husband John. Loving mother of Jacque (Mike) Ropel, Jan (Steve) Zwicke and Julie (Marce) Rivera. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Committal service Fri. June 21, 2019 at 11am at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel, 7301 W. Nash St. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society or any animal shelter preferred.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019