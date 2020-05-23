Lillian May McGough



Milwaukee - Lillian May McGough passed peacefully and was born to Eternal Life on May 18th, 2020, at 91 years of age. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert, parents Rachel and Mike Nagy, brother Louis Nagy, sister Shirley Wincek, and her son, Kevin(Diane).



Lillian is survived by son Tristan(Lynnae), daughters Koreen and Kay(Scott) Schultz, daughter-in-law Mary Jo(Mike) Flocca, grandchildren Shaun, Jesse, Kosmena, Shadrik, Loklan, Amiel, Shadow, Rhiannon, Selena, Dresden, great grandchildren, Kieran, Evie, Rhett, Sawyer, Stella, brother Paul Nagy, cousins Tootie, Jeff, and Bernie. Lillian is further survived by nieces, her special nephew, Randy(Gail) Conwell, and other friends and relatives.



Lillian was born in West Allis on May 23, 1928. She was a lifelong member of Apostle Presbyterian Church. Lillian always put others before herself. She was a caregiver of several family members and friends in their time of need. She was a caring, giving, loving, forgiving, quick witted, strong willed Hungarian "ninja", ambitious, kind, generous, honest, and selfless. Lillian was a true Christian.



Lillian was a person with many talents: sewing, crocheting, knitting, glass cutting, pottery, ceramics, painting, macrame, gardening, cooking, baking, needlepoint, and so many other interests and hobbies. She enjoyed playing games, water aerobics, and of course, bingo.



She donated much of her time and talents to the church, the homeless, veterans, and the humane society. She never wanted or asked for recognition, but we do so now.



Lillian did not want a funeral. However, she did convey that it was important to her that we live our lives to the fullest and remember her in our hearts and memories, and in our own way.



A very special thank you to Sister Jana, Erika, Deidre, and Sonja. They were an integral part of her journey, and Lillian was grateful to have known them.



Memorials to Humane Society, please.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store