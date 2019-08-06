|
Kostrova, Lillian S. (Nee Krukowski) Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Beloved wife of Wilbert "Bill" for 69 years. Loving mom of David. Sister-in-law of Dorothy Kostrova and Audrey Krukowski. Aunt of Sandy Jenders and her two children Jodie and Bryan. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents Chester (Sophie) Krukowski, in-laws Fred (Mary) Kostrova, sisters Lorraine (William) Wadinski, Edith (Bob) Hill and brother Bobby Krukowski. Also survived by other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held from 2PM-4PM Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME (15250 W. National Ave. New Berlin, WI 53151), with a funeral service to follow at 4PM. Entombment Thursday, August 8, 2019 1PM at Arlington Park Cemetery (4141 S. 27th St. Milwaukee, WI). For obit/directions text 1854205 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2019