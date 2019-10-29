Services
Lillian V. Braund
29134 Evergreen Dr.
Waterford, WI 53185
(262) 514-4600
Lillian V. Braund

Lillian V. Braund, age 94, of Franksville, passed away peacefully October 27th, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

The family would like to give a special thankyou to her neighbor, Nancy Kieffer, for everything she has done. And to her grandchildren for their care and support during Grandma's last days. Thank You also to Seasons Hospice and Palliative care for honoring Lillian's Life.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 11 AM to 11:45 AM, service to follow at noon, at Raymond Community Church United Church of Christ (8217 W 6 Mile Rd, Franksville, WI 53126). Private Burial to be held at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine.

The family is requesting memorials to Raymond Community Church United Church of Christ.

Services Entrusted to: Integrity Funeral Services

262-514-4600



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
