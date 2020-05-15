Lina RedemanFound peace May 13, 2020 at age 94. Beloved wife of the late Henry J. Redeman. Loving sister of Brigitte Finster and Karin (John) Hojnacki. Special aunt to John (Christine), Jeffrey (Staci), and Jason. Great-aunt of Kadin. Dear cousin of Trudy (Gary) Schoenig. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Lina was a retired employee of Perfex Co. Her most treasured pastime was spending time with her family. Private services will be held.