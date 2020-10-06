1/1
Lincoln Delos Smith
{ "" }
Lincoln Delos Smith

Colgate, WI, formerly of Port Washington, WI - October 1, 2020, Age 94 yrs. Survived by his wife Donna (nee Spangenberg Szudajski), his children Dana (Carol),Kirby (Sherri) and Brian (Konnie) Smith; Donna's sons Blaine and Lowell (Ellen) Szudajski; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; his brother Daniel Smith, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services 1PM Sat., Oct. 10, 2020 at the funeral home. The family will receive relatives and friends from 11AM - 12:45PM Sat. prior to services.

Please visit the funeral home website for complete obituary.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
11:00 - 12:45 PM
OCT
10
Service
01:00 PM
Poole Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Poole Funeral Home
203 North Wisconsin Street
Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-4431
