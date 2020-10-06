Lincoln Delos Smith
Colgate, WI, formerly of Port Washington, WI - October 1, 2020, Age 94 yrs. Survived by his wife Donna (nee Spangenberg Szudajski), his children Dana (Carol),Kirby (Sherri) and Brian (Konnie) Smith; Donna's sons Blaine and Lowell (Ellen) Szudajski; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; his brother Daniel Smith, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services 1PM Sat., Oct. 10, 2020 at the funeral home. The family will receive relatives and friends from 11AM - 12:45PM Sat. prior to services.
Please visit the funeral home website for complete obituary.