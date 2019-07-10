|
|
Harrington, Linda A. Passed away peacefully at home after a courageous 5 year battle with cancer, "the monster." Survived by her loving partner Carrie Couillard. Daughter of Virginia and the late Frank Harrington. Sister of Diane Schultz. Further survived by her fur baby JJ, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her brother Alan Harrington. Visitation, Friday July 12th at the FUNERAL HOME from 4-7PM with a Funeral Service at 7PM. Private family entombment Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the appreciated. Linda retired from GE Medical after 40 years of service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019