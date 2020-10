Linda Ann MarifkeSouth Milwaukee - Passed away on Oct. 27, 2020 at the age of 67. Beloved daughter of MaryAnn and the late Raphael Marifke. Cherished sister of Jan (Bill) Haag, Tom (Barb), Don, Jerry (Cindy) Marifke. Further survived by nephews Justin, Steven and Jacob; niece Rhiannon. She was preceded in death by her father. Special thanks to Allay for all the help and time given to Linda.Private services will be held.