Linda Daryl Severin-Kabelowsky
(Nee Hackbarth) Entered God's loving arms on January 8, 2020, at age 67. Loving Mommy to Russell Alan (Nicole) Severin, Amber Julielyn (Bob) Nick, Alexandria Linda (Johnny) Hammond, and Aymie Elizabeth (Andy) Butler. Proud and loving Grandma to Faith, Adella, Jase, Dylan, Sophie, Hope, Charity, Madelyn, and Johnny. Her greatest loves on earth were her kids and grandkids. Loving Mee-Maw to her fur grandbabies. Also loved by other family members and many friends. Preceded in death by her husband Brian Kabelowsky and her parents Russell and Eleanor Hackbarth.
Linda was a passionate teacher and Reading Specialist for over 40 years, and loved by her many students. She loved to help animals and people in many different ways.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, January 17, from 4-6PM. Additional visitation at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church, 3105 W. Thurston Ave., on Saturday, January 18, from 9-11:30AM. Funeral Service at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to WI Humane Society or s.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 15, 2020