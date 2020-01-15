Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:30 AM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Christ Memorial Lutheran Church
3105 W. Thurston Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Severin-Kabelowsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Daryl Severin-Kabelowsky

Add a Memory
Linda Daryl Severin-Kabelowsky Notice
Linda Daryl Severin-Kabelowsky

(Nee Hackbarth) Entered God's loving arms on January 8, 2020, at age 67. Loving Mommy to Russell Alan (Nicole) Severin, Amber Julielyn (Bob) Nick, Alexandria Linda (Johnny) Hammond, and Aymie Elizabeth (Andy) Butler. Proud and loving Grandma to Faith, Adella, Jase, Dylan, Sophie, Hope, Charity, Madelyn, and Johnny. Her greatest loves on earth were her kids and grandkids. Loving Mee-Maw to her fur grandbabies. Also loved by other family members and many friends. Preceded in death by her husband Brian Kabelowsky and her parents Russell and Eleanor Hackbarth.

Linda was a passionate teacher and Reading Specialist for over 40 years, and loved by her many students. She loved to help animals and people in many different ways.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, January 17, from 4-6PM. Additional visitation at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church, 3105 W. Thurston Ave., on Saturday, January 18, from 9-11:30AM. Funeral Service at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to WI Humane Society or s.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline