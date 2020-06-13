Linda Notman Findley



Brookfield - Linda Notman Findley, 78, of Brookfield, Wisconsin died Tuesday, June 9 at her beloved second home on Mullett Lake in Michigan.



Linda was born in Buffalo, NY, to William (Don) Notman and Barbara (Hovey) Notman. She grew up with her siblings, Gregory Don and Martha Jane (Marti), in Flint, MI.



In 1956, her widowed father married Shirley McGee Fullenwider, who also had three children: Thomas (Tom) Arthur, Judith (Judy) Adele, and Mary Leah. The family grew from four to eight and celebrated life at their now large gatherings.



Linda attended the University of Michigan from 1959-1963, majoring in History. She maintained many loving friendships from Ann Arbor until her death. She was a voracious reader, especially in subjects of world affairs and nature.



She married Stephen Alan Findley in 1967. They welcomed their son Michael Alan in 1969.



Linda had a core skill of collecting friends wherever she happened to be. This was particularly true with her neighbors. Harding and Dorothy Pan, and Mary Firnrohr were loved neighbors in Brookfield; Judd and Alicia Hart, Doug and Mara Filo - and their families - in Indian River were also loved by her as family.



Linda was preceded in her death by her husband Steve, her brother Greg, her stepsister Judy, and her sister-in-law Suzy. She is survived by her son, Mike, and daughter-in-law, Kelly Findley; grandchild, Marlowe; sister, Marti (Ted) Dodge; step-siblings Tom (Ann) and Mary; brothers-in-law, David Rossman and Roger Findley; former sister-in-law, Barbara; nieces Sheila, Deb, and Pam; nephews, Steve, Tom and Doug; grand-nephews, John (JD), Jim, David (DJ), Dylan, and Alec; grand nieces Annabelle, Grace, and Gabriella; and her beloved dog Joey.



Memorial gatherings will be scheduled at a later date.



In 1974, Linda began a life-changing, and affirming, relationship with the Milwaukee Public Museum as a Docent, initially specializing in Native American culture. During her time there, she served as the Docent chairperson, and also earned the Jean Lindemann award for exceptional volunteer service. In 1995, she and a collection of dear friends began developing "treasure hunts," now known as "Clue Crew" adventures, throughout museum exhibits. Museum members enjoy her and her team's adventures every day.



The Milwaukee Public Museum has established the "Linda Findley Memorial Education Fund" in honor of Linda and her love for the Staff, the Docents, the Programs, and most of all, the eager learners who visit the Museum's exhibits.



Please contribute, in her honor, to "The Linda Findley Memorial Education Fund" at the Milwaukee Public Museum, 800 W. Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233.









