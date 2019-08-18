|
Bostwick, Linda G. (Nee Weston) Passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, age 71 years. Preceded in death by her loving husband Irv and sister Cheryl Gunderson. Proud mother of Stephanie (Tony) Resch, Melissa (fiance Chancley Long) Bostwick, Connie Bostwick, and Natalie (Adam) Syvock. Adoring gramma of Jordan, Brady, Haylie, Marriah, Raeden, Marisah, Mason, Maddan, Tyson, Ireland and great gramma of Aaliyah and Serenity. Sister of Susan (Mike) Loveless and sister in law to (Danny) Gunderson. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial visitation will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 10AM to 11:45 AM at BENEDICTION LUTHERAN CHURCH (8475 W. Fond du Lac Ave, Milwaukee WI, 53225) with a funeral service at 12 Noon, Reverend Don Hougard officiating. Private interment in Bent Cemetery, Town of Price, WI. See www.zwaskafuneral.com for more information about Linda.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019