Services
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-5330
For more information about
Linda Bostwick
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
BENEDICTION LUTHERAN CHURCH
8475 W. Fond du Lac Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
BENEDICTION LUTHERAN CHURCH
8475 W. Fond du Lac Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Bostwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda G. Bostwick


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda G. Bostwick Notice
Bostwick, Linda G. (Nee Weston) Passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, age 71 years. Preceded in death by her loving husband Irv and sister Cheryl Gunderson. Proud mother of Stephanie (Tony) Resch, Melissa (fiance Chancley Long) Bostwick, Connie Bostwick, and Natalie (Adam) Syvock. Adoring gramma of Jordan, Brady, Haylie, Marriah, Raeden, Marisah, Mason, Maddan, Tyson, Ireland and great gramma of Aaliyah and Serenity. Sister of Susan (Mike) Loveless and sister in law to (Danny) Gunderson. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial visitation will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 10AM to 11:45 AM at BENEDICTION LUTHERAN CHURCH (8475 W. Fond du Lac Ave, Milwaukee WI, 53225) with a funeral service at 12 Noon, Reverend Don Hougard officiating. Private interment in Bent Cemetery, Town of Price, WI. See www.zwaskafuneral.com for more information about Linda.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline