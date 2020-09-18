1/
Linda G. Gradecki
Linda G. Gradecki

Neosho - Linda G. Gradecki of Neosho passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at the age of 68 years.

Linda is survived by her loving husband David Gradecki, her daughters, Jill Mory and Dr. Jenny Gradecki, and her grandchildren, Kyla, Shane and Casey and her sister, Karen Steckholm. Also survived by her best friend Annie and other relatives and friends.

Linda retired from John Deere Co. after many years of service. In retirement she volunteered at Hartford Aurora Medical Center. She enjoyed listening to Polkas, drinking beer, and watching stock car racing. Her many friends often referred her as a "crazy Polack" Linda graduated in 1970 from St. Mary's Academy in St. Francis.

Private service will be held.

Your online condolences can be placed on our website at www.berndt-ledesma.com






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
