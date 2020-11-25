1/
Linda Gail Buchsbaum
Milwaukee - Buchsbaum—Linda Gail, died in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on November 21, 2020 at age 83 Linda was born on August 1, 1937, in New York City to Irving Lampack and Pauline Denker. She graduated from Skidmore College and the University of Pittsburgh with Master's degrees in Education and Social Work. Linda practiced as a marriage and family psychotherapist since moving to Milwaukee from Dallas in 1988. She loved her profession and embodied the philosophy that the client-therapist relationship is the primary factor in a successful therapeutic process. Linda was on the faculty at the Medical College of Wisconsin where she supervised trainees. She had professional memberships in many societies and was a mentor to her workplace colleagues. She was a caring family member, friend to many and passionate about being a mother and helping families overcome difficulties. Linda enjoyed Sunday chats with her son, family members and friends. She amassed many books as a prolific reader on a broad array of subjects. She was proud to be a grandmother to Melody Claire. Linda was preceded in death by her husband Herbert Joseph Buchsbaum MD., daughter Julie, and her parents Irving Lampack and Pauline Denker. She is survived by her son Jonathan, daughter-in-law, Laura, granddaughter Melody Claire, brother Peter Lampack, and relatives Ralph and Marilyn Schapira and their children, Emily, Alexander and Aaron. A private memorial service will be held in Florida. Donations in Linda's name may be made to The Buchsbaum Family Memorial Fund: Medical College of Wisconsin, 8701 Watertown Plank Road, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Attn: Office of Development or PO Box 26509, Milwaukee, WI 53226. Memorial gifts may also be made online at www.mcw.edu/giving.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
