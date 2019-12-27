Resources
Linda Grace Pytlik

Linda Grace Pytlik Notice
Linda Grace Pytlik

(Nee Schiessl) Passed away on December 24, 2019 at the age of 72 years. Preceded in death by her loving husband Tom. Dear daughter of the late Olga and Otto Schiessl. Loving mom of Todd and Rochelle Pytlik and Scott and Marcus Pytlik-Twele. Dear sister of Joan and Paul Kische and the late Robert Schiessl. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at Davians, N56 W16300 Silver Spring Drive, Menomonee Falls on Thursday, January 2, 2020 beginning at 3PM, dinner to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Linda's name can be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
