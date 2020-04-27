Services
Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory
979 N Green Bay Rd
Grafton, WI 53024
(262) 377-0380
Grafton - Linda Holzhay Moczynski, 74, passed away April 24, 2020. Lin was born in Grand Rapids, MI then moving on to Muskogee, OK, Cedarburg, West Allis and finally Grafton.

She had a varied career including Equitable Life, Price Waterhouse, The Marine Bank and finally The Prescription Center. She loved people and was a friend to everyone who knew her. Her greatest loves were her wonderful family, her magnificent gardens and her numerous daily puzzles.

She is survived by her husband, David, daughter, Lisa Daveley (Scott) and grandchildren Josh and Justine Jommen.

A private memorial service will be held

The Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve Linda's family

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
