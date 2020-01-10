|
|
Linda J. Salisbury
Milwaukee - (nee Barlow) age 72, Passed away on January 7th, 2020 at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's hospital.
Linda is survived by her husband of 49 years, David, daughters Brooke Reynolds (John), Bridget Letnes (Dan), and four grandchildren Lauren, Addison, Natalie, and Benjamin, her brother, Jim Barlow of Colorado, and best friend and cousin Sharon Jones of Oregon.
Linda was born in Storm Lake, Iowa to John and Ruth Barlow and grew up in Alta and Fonda, Iowa. She moved to Milwaukee in 1965 to attend fashion design school at Patricia Stevens. She met her future husband at T.A. Chapmans in 1966 and was married following his army service in 1970.
Linda enjoyed cooking and baking, was a devoted Sunday School teacher for over 40 years, also helped to raise a number of children at her in-home day care. She retired in 2014. Most of all she was an artist at heart. Her years of holiday crafts and calligraphy work are cherished around the country.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, brother Steven, and Godmother Joyce.
Her family would like to thank the nursing staff at Ascension CSM and especially Dr. Antonio Salud for their compassionate care for her and them as they sat at her bedside since December 20th.
A Memorial Service will be held at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 1100 North Astor Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202 on Saturday, February 15th at 1:00 pm. Memorial donations can be sent honoring Linda to the MACC Fund (maccfund.org) or (act.alz.org).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Feb. 9, 2020