Linda Jean Fox
Linda Jean Fox

Hartland - Linda Jean Fox (Nee Bonnell) of Hartland passed away Tuesday September 29 2020.

Hail! The ancestors are rejoicing at Her arrival!! The tales that they will tell her and she them. How glorious! Alas, we are left here with the grief of the loss.

Linda is survived by her husband Todd; her siblings Brian (Anna) Bonnell, Laura Weinmann, Susan (Steve) Bringe, and William (Julie) Bonnell; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

There will be a celebration of her life and spirit.

Linda appreciated our countries veterans, parks, wildlife, the arts, and standing up for those that cannot.

In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to an organization you believe Linda would have appreciated.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
