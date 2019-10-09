|
|
Linda Kay Popp, age 70 of Genesee Township, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Linda was born on March 16, 1949 in Milwaukee to Harold and Ione (Krumbiegel) White. She married the love of her life, Charles A. Popp, on December 20, 1969 in West Allis at Mt. Hope Lutheran Church.
Linda loved the Lord, she loved all His creation and she loved the people He put in it. She loved her family deeply and poured her whole heart into caring for them. She adored her husband and raised her children with kindness, patience and compassion, supporting them in every way. Through all her health issues, Linda's positive outlook and generous nature never faltered. She was a kind woman and was loved by all who knew her. She enjoyed being active in her church community and would help anyone in need. Linda loved nature and would be outdoors every chance she got. Camping was her absolute favorite thing to do with her family. Linda's grandchildren were a special light in her life. Throughout her struggle with Alzheimer's disease, they warmed her heart and always made her smile.
Linda is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Charles of Genesee; her children, Stephanie (Mike) Jobke of Eagle and Karsten (Jen Crangle) Popp of Franklin; her beautiful grandchildren, Chase, Amelia, Jayme, Jordan and Carter; her siblings, Sally (Robert) Patterson and Craig (Sue) White; her brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Robert (Linda) Popp, Joanne Wanderer and Carlyn Kraemer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents, her brothers-in-law Robert Wanderer and Jack Kraemer, and her grandparents William and Hattie Krumbiegel and Henry and Ruth White.
Funeral services for Linda will be on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 5:00PM at Thelen Funeral Services (W309S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie—NW corner of Hwy's 83 and 59) with Rev. Ben Davis officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00PM until the time of services at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at Genesee Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Linda's name may be directed to either the American Diabetes Association or the , and are greatly appreciated.
For further information or to sign the on-line guest registry, go to: www.thelenfh.com or call 262-392-4251. Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee is honored to be assisting the Popp family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019