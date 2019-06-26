Services
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154

Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154

Frentz, Linda L (Nee Nehmer) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday June 24, 2019 at the age of 70. Loving wife of James for 54 years. Mom of Julie (Dave) Laurich, James (Debbie) Frentz. Gramma of Bobby (Lucy), Heather (Matt), Jordan, and Jared. Great-Gramma of David, Seth, Amelia, Kayleigh. Sister of Carole (Johnny) Schrank, Patsy (Rick) Stockfleth, the late Arlene, and the late Ronnie. Survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, and beloved Grand-Dogs Cajun and Zoey. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30th at the FUNERAL HOME from 2-4PM. Memorial service to follow at 4PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2019
