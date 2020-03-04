Resources
West Allis - Born to Eternal Life March 2, 2020 at the age of 71 years. Beloved wife of Bob Petroski for 49 years. Loving mom of Lori (John) Foukas and Susie (Jason) Melott. Dear grandma of Bryan, Emma, Sam, Lexi and Grant. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Lorraine Larkowski and her sister Cathy Nickel. Memorial services will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Thursday 4:00 pm until time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials to the or the .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020
