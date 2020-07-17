1/
Linda L. Schoner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda L. Schoner

Milwaukee - (nee Tilley) Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the age of 72. Loving wife of Joe for 50 years. Beloved mom of Tricia Schoner and Julia (Paul) Cruft. Cherished grandma of Taylor and Claire. Dear sister of Sandi (Mike) Walter and Jim (Anita) Tilley. Aunt of Jessica Walter. Also loved by other family members and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 10 AM - 12 PM. Funeral Service 12 PM. Entombment Forest Home Cemetery.

Linda's family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Court for their loving care and support.

If desired, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association in Linda's memory are appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes Bay View Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved