Linda L. Schoner
Milwaukee - (nee Tilley) Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the age of 72. Loving wife of Joe for 50 years. Beloved mom of Tricia Schoner and Julia (Paul) Cruft. Cherished grandma of Taylor and Claire. Dear sister of Sandi (Mike) Walter and Jim (Anita) Tilley. Aunt of Jessica Walter. Also loved by other family members and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 10 AM - 12 PM. Funeral Service 12 PM. Entombment Forest Home Cemetery.
Linda's family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Court for their loving care and support.
If desired, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
in Linda's memory are appreciated.