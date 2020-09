Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda L. Tatum Muhammad (nee Nelson)



Age 67, peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2020. Linda is survived by one daughter and five sons; four siblings, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A walk-through visitation will be held at Noon with private services to follow. (Williamson Funeral Home)









