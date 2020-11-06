1/
Milwaukee - Linda Lee Agnes Betancourt, age 61, born into the Eternal Kingdom of God on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care. She was born in Milwaukee, WI to the late mother Ruth (Penny) Molenda/Carbajal. She graduated from Alverno College on May 17, 1981, and taught at MPS School for 29 years, K3 Head Start program. Linda is the very proud sister of John Molenda (Paula Pierzchalski), Angela Craig (Ben) and Robert Carbajal. She is the proud Aunt of Joey Molenda (Nikki), Alex Molenda, Eli Craig, Tanner Craig, and Carson Molenda. She is survived by her Cousins, Eileen, Janice, Amanda, Debbie, Kenny, Pamela, Penny, and many others, her MPS school family/children who she loved dearly, kind neighbors, and medical professionals. Linda enjoyed life and loved everyone generously, teaching, antiques, and spending time with her family and friends. The family will receive guests on Saturday, November 14 from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. with a Service to follow at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home to celebrate her new life, reminisce, and to support one another.






