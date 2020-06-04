Linda Lee Kipp
Linda Lee Kipp

Sunday May 24, 2020, Linda Lee Kipp (Resch) became an angel.

Daughter of Louis & Thelma Boscarino born September 6, 1954.

Survived by sons Jeffery & David Kipp.

Proud nani to Connor & Elise Kipp.

Sister to Dawn Luera, Michele Durnin, Louis Boscarino Jr.

Aunt to Alicia Logan, Nicholas Busalacchi, Thomas Durnin, Louis Boscarino III and Alexandra Jimenez

Great aunt to Joseph Logan, Tyler Logan, Angelo Busalacchi, Marchelo Busalacchi, Gianna Jimenez.

Celebration of life gathering to be announced at a later date.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
