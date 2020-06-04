Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda Lee Kipp



Sunday May 24, 2020, Linda Lee Kipp (Resch) became an angel.



Daughter of Louis & Thelma Boscarino born September 6, 1954.



Survived by sons Jeffery & David Kipp.



Proud nani to Connor & Elise Kipp.



Sister to Dawn Luera, Michele Durnin, Louis Boscarino Jr.



Aunt to Alicia Logan, Nicholas Busalacchi, Thomas Durnin, Louis Boscarino III and Alexandra Jimenez



Great aunt to Joseph Logan, Tyler Logan, Angelo Busalacchi, Marchelo Busalacchi, Gianna Jimenez.



Celebration of life gathering to be announced at a later date.









