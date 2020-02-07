Services
Integrity Funeral Services
2789 Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
262-514-4600
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Integrity Funeral Services
2789 Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Integrity Funeral Services
2789 Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
Linda Lee (Evans) Szeklinski

Linda Lee (Evans) Szeklinski Notice
Linda Lee Szeklinski (nee Evans)

Waterford - Linda Lee Szeklinski (nee Evans) of Waterford was born to eternal life on January 16th, 2020 at the age of 72 years old.

Wife and best friend of Tom (Thomas when he was in trouble) Szeklinski for over 53 years. Mother of Timothy (Nancy) and Chad (Genevieve) Szeklinski. Sweetest grandma of Nicholas (Amy), Rachel, Joshua, and Kate Szeklinski. Sister of David Evans. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Linda's life will be held on Saturday February 15th, 2020 at Integrity Celebration Center (2789 Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105). Visitation will be from 1:00pm to 2:45pm, with a memorial service at 3:00pm; followed by a luncheon.

Services Entrusted To:

Integrity Funeral Services

www.integrityfunerals.net

262-514-4600



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
jsonline