Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Linda Lu Ramos Notice
Ramos, Linda Lu (Nee Guajardo) Passed away February 18, 2019 at the age of 54 years. Beloved daughter of Dobrina and James Grueschow. Dear sister of the late Mario Guajardo and Juanita Guajardo. Mother of Vincent J. Ramos. Fiance of Anthony Romo. Further survived by other family and friends. Memorial services will be held Tuesday February 26, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Tuesday at the funeral home 4:00 pm until time of services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019
