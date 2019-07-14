|
Adornato, Linda M. (Nee Webb) Passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019, at the age of 67 years in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her loving family. She fought a courageous battle with cancer. She leaves behind her loving husband of 46 years, John. She is also survived by her three daughters, Sara (Rich) Baird, Janet (BT) Thomas, and Gayle (Pete) Schmidt, and her four grandchildren, Julia, Jake, Mila, and Morgan. She is further survived by her siblings and other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Edith Webb and her grandson James Thomas. Family and friends will gather for a visitation at St. Dominic's Catholic Church, 18255 W, Capitol Dr. Brookfield on Friday, July 26, 2019, after 3:30 pm with a Memorial Service at 5:00 pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019