Linda M. (Tomaszewski) Baker
Linda M. Baker (nee Tomaszewski)

Found peace July 29, 2020 at age 73. Dear daughter of the late Theresa Riemer. Beloved mother of James (Staci) Baker and Thomas (Dawn) Baker. Proud "Nana" & "GG" to Kori (Stephen Pape), Tyler (Allison), Noah, Maxwell, and Matthew. Great-grandmother of Rose, Payson, Nora, and Hadlee. Sister of JoAnn, Carol, Jackie (John) Gilge, Chris, Ralph (Michelle), the late Susan (Erwin) Bittner, and the late Nancy (Richard) Susek. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Linda was a retired LPN Nurse and member of Union AFSCME District Council 48. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at St. Rita Church (2318 S. 61st St. West Allis) 6:00 PM. Visitation at the church 4:30 PM until time of Mass. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Froedtert Clinical Cancer Center.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
