Linda M. (Wetzel) Fote
Linda M. Fote (nee Wetzel)

Cudahy - Entered into Eternal Life on Wed., Oct. 21, 2020 at the age of 72, showing grace and dignity throughout her 12 year struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Loving wife of Joseph N. "Joe" Fote for 54 years. Beloved mother of Maria Hammerer, Dawn Barnett and Joseph (Lori) Fote, Jr. Proud grandma of Coty, Brady, Stephanie, Jacob, Dylan, Darby, and Michael. She is further survived by siblings Robert (Deanna) Wetzel, Deborah (Tom) Satter, Geno Wetzel, Tammy Lust, Vicki DuPlessis, Karl (Lois) Anderson and John Anderson; sister-in-law, Joanne Fote; nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other family and friends. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Lorretta (nee Lubarsky) and stepmother Betty (nee Stanley); sister, Lorretta (Steve) Milyanovich and brothers-in-law, John DuPlessis, Salvatore Fote and Stephen Fote.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 from 10:00AM until the Time of the 11:00AM Mass of Christian Burial at Nativity of the Lord, 4611 S. Kirkwood Ave. South Milwaukee. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulcher Catholic Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
