Linda M. Hansen
New Berlin - Died of cancer on October 30, comforted by her sister and best friend, Marian. Linda spent seventeen years as a college professor, first at Clarke College in Dubuque, IA, and then at St. John's University in Collegeville, MN. She made a mid-life change to become a Unitarian Universalist minister, and considered herself lucky to serve three wonderful congregations: the Peoples Church UU in Cedar Rapids, IA; the UU Congregation of Danbury, CT; and the United UU Congregation in Waukesha, WI. Adopted by three cats while in CT, Linda discovered a passion for animals, volunteering in shelters in Danbury, Milwaukee and Waukesha.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Catherine (Therese) Hansen. She is survived by her sister Marian Hansen and many loving friends and family members. Marian would like to thank the staff of Aurora At Home and the Aurora Zilber Family Hospice for their compassionate care. Due to Covid and according to Linda's wishes, no service is planned. If you would like to make a donation in Linda's memory, please consider the Humane Animal Welfare Society (hawspets.org
) in Waukesha, the Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, or a charity of your choice
.