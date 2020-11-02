1/1
Linda M. Hansen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda M. Hansen

New Berlin - Died of cancer on October 30, comforted by her sister and best friend, Marian. Linda spent seventeen years as a college professor, first at Clarke College in Dubuque, IA, and then at St. John's University in Collegeville, MN. She made a mid-life change to become a Unitarian Universalist minister, and considered herself lucky to serve three wonderful congregations: the Peoples Church UU in Cedar Rapids, IA; the UU Congregation of Danbury, CT; and the United UU Congregation in Waukesha, WI. Adopted by three cats while in CT, Linda discovered a passion for animals, volunteering in shelters in Danbury, Milwaukee and Waukesha.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Catherine (Therese) Hansen. She is survived by her sister Marian Hansen and many loving friends and family members. Marian would like to thank the staff of Aurora At Home and the Aurora Zilber Family Hospice for their compassionate care. Due to Covid and according to Linda's wishes, no service is planned. If you would like to make a donation in Linda's memory, please consider the Humane Animal Welfare Society (hawspets.org) in Waukesha, the Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, or a charity of your choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved